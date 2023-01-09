Kato Joseph
Police Prefers 10 More Counts Against Music Promoter Abby Musinguzi

9 Jan 2023, 16:52 Comments 44 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Remanded Abitex Promotions proprietor Abby Musinguzi

Investigators led by Kampala Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigations Department boss Bob Kagura, say that the cases result from a collection of evidence collected from statements that were recorded by hospitalized party-goers who witnessed the events unfolding on the fateful day.

 

