Police Prefers 10 More Counts Against Music Promoter Abby Musinguzi

In short
Investigators led by Kampala Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigations Department boss Bob Kagura, say that the cases result from a collection of evidence collected from statements that were recorded by hospitalized party-goers who witnessed the events unfolding on the fateful day.
Police Prefers 10 More Counts Against Music Promoter Abby Musinguzi9 Jan 2023, 16:52 Comments 44 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.