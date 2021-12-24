Police Probe Suspected Murder of UNRA’s Senior Human Resource Manager

In short
“According to the staff at Doctors Hospital, Seguku, two men and a woman yet to be identified brought in the deceased and alleged he had slid and fell inside his bathroom, but as the emergency teams at the hospital were still observing the deceased the trio fled the hospital premises," Owoyesigyire has said.
Police Probe Suspected Murder of UNRA’s Senior Human Resource Manager24 Dec 2021, 13:17 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: ASP Luke Owoyesigyire. Ahammed Ayub Hajj Rashid Kamoga Kulima
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.