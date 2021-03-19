Police Probes Abduction, Defilement of Minors in Kamwokya

In short
One of the victims, aged eight, is said to have been lured by a neighbour who asked the minor to follow her, but later handed her to people who hijacked and later defiled the child. She was thereafter strangled and dumped along Church Road, where she was rescued by a police patrol and taken to Naguru Hospital.
Police Probes Abduction, Defilement of Minors in Kamwokya19 Mar 2021
