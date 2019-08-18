In short
The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said residents reported Mujuni to Naggalama Police Division for allegedly threatening to shoot them so as to grab their land. According to Onyango, police responded to the allegations and arrested Mujuni who was found with an AK47 rifle. “We investigated and arrested him. We are investigating the matter.
Police Probes Businessman for Threatening Residents with Firearm
