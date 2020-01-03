Candia Stephen
Police Probes Death of DRC National in Panyimur

3 Jan 2020, 19:21 Comments 180 Views Pakwach, Uganda Crime Security Report
Josephine Angucia the police spokesperson for W. Nile speaking on the murder incident in Pakwach on Thursday.

The deceased only identified as Odii in his 40’s was found lying unconscious at the road junction between Panyimur and Parombo in the night of Wednesday after he was reportedly beaten by a mob for reasons yet to be known.

 

