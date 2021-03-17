In short
The deceased, Gloria Akino, a native of Ayer Sub-County in Kole District was found hanging inside her rental home in Akaidebe cell, Central Ward, Dokolo Town Council. The same building is housing Friends of Chicken supermarket where the deceased worked as an attendant.
Police Probes Death of Supermarket Attendant in Dokolo
