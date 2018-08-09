Police Probes Kamuli Medical Superintendent Over Assault

Police officers engage nurses from Kamuli general hospital who were protesting the assault of their colleague in July. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Nangobi alleges that on July 2nd 2018, Daaki tasked her to monitor a mother who had gone through cesarean section but she couldnt stay around until late in the night since she is pregnant. She requested Daaki to allow her to leave but he instead slapped her and forced her back into the ward.