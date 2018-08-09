Paul Isabirye
13:59

Police Probes Kamuli Medical Superintendent Over Assault

9 Aug 2018, 13:23 Comments 129 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Health Updates
Police officers engage nurses from Kamuli general hospital who were protesting the assault of their colleague in July. Wambuzi Reacheal

Police officers engage nurses from Kamuli general hospital who were protesting the assault of their colleague in July. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Nangobi alleges that on July 2nd 2018, Daaki tasked her to monitor a mother who had gone through cesarean section but she couldnt stay around until late in the night since she is pregnant. She requested Daaki to allow her to leave but he instead slapped her and forced her back into the ward.

 

Tagged with: pregnant mother assault medical spretendant midwife shoulder file filing cabinet legal law police station patient court tutee pregnant police investigation job success pain incident head cesarean mother colleague statement
Mentioned: steven daaki nangobi medical superintendent kamuli general hospital sarah nangobi michael kasadha busoga north region police spokesperson resident state attorney

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.