Police Probes Kiryandongo Bar Fights, Deaths

It is alleged that on Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m Odongo and Etyang picked a quarrel while in one of the bars in Padeya village and in the process, Etyang hit Odongo with a blunt object in the head killing him instantly. But area residents avenged by attacking Etyang whom they also beat to death.
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the double murder of the Kiryandongo men over a woman.
