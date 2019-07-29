Police Probes Missing Ugx 39M Ex Gratia Money For Lira Councilors

In short
The money was sent to Lira Municipality account during 2017/2018 and 2018 and 2019 financial years respectively.
It was meant to cater for the payment of Ex Gratia for about 70 local councilors from all the four Divisions of Adyel, Ojwina, Railways and Central.
Police Probes Missing Ugx 39M Ex Gratia Money For Lira Councilors29 Jul 2019, 19:24 Comments 147 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
C-Lira Municipal Mayor Mike Ogwang Olwa being intercepted by the Lira DPC George Obia on Monday for interrogtaion over the matter (2)
In short
Tagged with: Lira municipality Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.