In short
The poem which was posted on Stella Nyanzis social media page on September 16, 2018, a day after President Musevenis 74th birthday, was crafted in vulgarity targeted at the Presidents late mother Esteeri Kokundeka.
Police Probes Nyanzi's Vulgar Birthday Poem to Museveni27 Sep 2018, 07:17 Comments 188 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Suspended MUK researcher Dr Stellah Nyanzi Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.