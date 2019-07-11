Okello Emmanuel
19:45

Police Probes Recruitment of Private Security Guards in Albertine

11 Jul 2019, 19:44 Comments 168 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Misc Updates

In short
Deo Obura, the Albertine Regional Police Commander-RPC, says it has come to their attention that some private security firms in the region are employing criminals who turn around to rob residents.

 

