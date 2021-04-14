Police Probes Source, Motive of Imported Catapults

In short
The Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the consignments of several catapults made by factories were allegedly imported into the country by negative elements that are still plotting to cause violence in the country.
Police Probes Source, Motive of Imported Catapults14 Apr 2021, 18:50 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.