Police Probes Source, Motive of Imported Catapults

14 Apr 2021, 18:50 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Fred Enanga showing how some of the recovered catapults are being used.

In short
The Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the consignments of several catapults made by factories were allegedly imported into the country by negative elements that are still plotting to cause violence in the country.

 

