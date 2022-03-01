In short
A security guard, who spoke on condition of anonymity says that most of the essential footage, which would help police to identify the prime suspects in this matter, was deleted from the hospital's CCTV servers, which has slowed down the investigations.
Police Probes Theft of Oxygen Cylinders From Jinja Hospital Top story1 Mar 2022, 17:45 Comments 169 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the oxygen cylinders, which were handed over to Jinja regional referral hospital by National Medical Stores-NMS in June, 2021. file photo.
In short
Tagged with: cylinder health worker regional police security guard
Mentioned: Busoga CCTV Florence Tugumisirize Jinja Kiira National Medical Stores former director police spokesperson senior doctors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.