Police Procure 100 Patrol Vehicles, Ambulances for 2021 Elections

16 Nov 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Procured police Ambulances at Naguru police headquarters

In short
Police’s Policy Advisory Committee –PAC in August passed the procurement of ambulances to help in transporting people who would sustain injuries at rallies, on highways while going to and from campaign venues including those that would collapse during massive political rallies.

 

