Police’s Policy Advisory Committee –PAC in August passed the procurement of ambulances to help in transporting people who would sustain injuries at rallies, on highways while going to and from campaign venues including those that would collapse during massive political rallies.
Police Procure 100 Patrol Vehicles, Ambulances for 2021 Elections
16 Nov 2020
