Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:15

Police Produce NUP Campaign Coordinators, Supporters For Trial

4 Jan 2021, 15:15 Comments 150 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Politics Crime Updates
NUP Members arriving at Masaka Court

NUP Members arriving at Masaka Court

In short
Kazibwe says they have instruction to apply for bail such that the suspects can have temporary freedom from dentation. The suspects include the close of associates of Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP presidential candidate.

 

Mentioned: NUP Supporters NUP supporters

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.