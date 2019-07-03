In short
Speaking to journalists at the on-going retreat of more than 200 criminal investigations officers drawn from different parts of the country, CID director Grace Akullo, said the procurement of 100 motorcycles was complete and they would soon be shipped into the country.
Police Purchases 100 Motorcycles for Officers
3 Jul 2019
Kampala, Uganda
JLOS technical officer, Racheal Odoi, handing over keys of four Double Cabins to IGP Martin Okoth Ochola
