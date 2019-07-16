In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says their forensic team is still struggling to get a clear image of the suspects. According to Enanga, they have three suspects who look alike at the Special Investigations Division (SID) in Kireka in Wakiso District.
Police Puzzled by Three Look Alike Suspects in Bodaboda Murder Top story16 Jul 2019, 20:13 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
