Police Raid Councilor’s Home Over Government Property

Police Officers at Muzamil Sekajja's home

Ssekajja denies stealing the street light and pavers recovered from his premises, saying he bought them from Abubaker Technical Services that was contracted to install street lights in Mbarara.

 

