Police Raid Councilor’s Home Over Government Property

In short
Ssekajja denies stealing the street light and pavers recovered from his premises, saying he bought them from Abubaker Technical Services that was contracted to install street lights in Mbarara.
Police Raid Councilor’s Home Over Government Property23 Jul 2020, 10:36 Comments 297 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Street light government stores pavers
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.