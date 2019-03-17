Dear Jeanne
Police Raid Katwe Motorcycle Spare Parts Shops

Some of the recovered spare parts believed to have been cut off stolen motorcycles

The operation began at 3pm and three specific shops were raided. The first to be raided belonged to a man only identified as Mugerwa. The second belonged to Nsubuga Fred also known as Kanyama while the third belongs to Sam Kalangwa also known as Juuko

 

