Police Raids Kisenyi Garage in Search of Stolen Vehicles

The raid, followed intelligence information about a stolen taxi registration number UAQ 723E that was being vandalized inside the garage. Two patrol vehicles full of armed personnel were dispatched to the garage last evening, and, the motor vehicle was found without an engine and tyres.
Police Raids Kisenyi Garage in Search of Stolen Vehicles3 Feb 2019, 11:03 Comments 291 Views Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango Login to license this image from 1$.
