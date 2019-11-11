Kato Joseph
Police Raids Scrap Dealers Over Stolen Materials Top story

11 Nov 2019, 19:23 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
Police in Kisenyi raiding shops allegedly delaing in suspected stolen copper wires

In short
Dressed in blue camouflage, FFP raided shops at Shamba Complex, Kisenyi, Owino Complex, New Park Mall, Nakitende Village, Usafi Market, Mwanga II Road, Musajja Alumbwa and Muzaana Road. The operation led to the arrest of 30 scrap dealers found selling suspected stolen copper wires.

 

