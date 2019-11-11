In short
Dressed in blue camouflage, FFP raided shops at Shamba Complex, Kisenyi, Owino Complex, New Park Mall, Nakitende Village, Usafi Market, Mwanga II Road, Musajja Alumbwa and Muzaana Road. The operation led to the arrest of 30 scrap dealers found selling suspected stolen copper wires.
Police Raids Scrap Dealers Over Stolen Materials 11 Nov 2019
