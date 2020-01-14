In short
On Tuesday, the team led by the Mukono Police Division Criminal Investigations Officer Catherine Tesima joined by other two officers from the forensics department from the police headquarters in Naguru and re-visited the scene for reconstruction. The detectives measured the scene and took photographs.
Police Reconstructs Murder Scene of Mukono Fisherman
Suspects in a Toyota Corolla Spacio car escorted by a police patrol of armed officers at the crime scene.
