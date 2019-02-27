Police Reconstruct Maj Gen Kyaligonza Crime Scene

In short
The team which was led by the Kampala Metropolitan Criminal Investigations Commander Johnson Olal reconstructed the scene of crime and also interviewed a number of residents in the area on the incident that occurred on Sunday morning.
Police Reconstruct Maj Gen Kyaligonza Crime Scene27 Feb 2019, 14:51 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: investigation traffic offense
Mentioned: military police maj gen matayo kyaligonza johnson olal norman musinga kampala metropolitan police esther namaganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.