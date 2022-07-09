Police Recover Bodies of Two Lovers in Kalangala

In short

Gerald Bwegaba, the area chairperson, says 28-year- old Aharuhundira strangled Nalubega because there were bruises on her neck and lips and also blood on her nose. Bwegaba adds that Aharuhundira thereafter hanged himself probably due to guilt because he was wearing one of Nalule's t-shirts and a wristband with the words "I can't live without you".