Christopher Tusiime
07:20

Police Recover Body from Crater Lake

7 Aug 2018, 07:20 Comments 107 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Resty Amanda, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department Bunyangabu Police Station, says residents saw the body floating on the Crater Lake on Monday afternoon and immediately notified police.

 

Tagged with: body identity card district crater lake relative murder village police
Mentioned: rwimi sub-county bunyangabu kaina fort portal regional referral hospital dafrose natukunda burungu natukunda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.