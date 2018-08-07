Police Recover Body from Crater Lake

In short
Resty Amanda, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department Bunyangabu Police Station, says residents saw the body floating on the Crater Lake on Monday afternoon and immediately notified police.
Police Recover Body from Crater Lake7 Aug 2018, 07:20 Comments 107 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Crime Report
Mentioned: rwimi sub-county bunyangabu kaina fort portal regional referral hospital dafrose natukunda burungu natukunda
