Police Recover two Sub Machineguns Hidden in an Amudat Bush

In short
Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson said the weapons are suspected to belong to the LC3 chairpersons of Looro and Achorichori sub-counties who were arrested at the beginning of July 2022 after security received credible information that they owned illegal guns.
Police Recover two Sub Machineguns Hidden in an Amudat Bush22 Jul 2022, 16:49 Comments 82 Views Amudat District, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.