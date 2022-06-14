In short
The suspects, who spent the night at Jinja central police station are Patrick Kiiza, a resident of Iganga district, and Godfrey Isanga, a special hire driver from Mayuge district. The suspects were arrested from their hideout at Rainbow guest house in Jinja City Northern division on Monday evening.
Police Recover UPDF gun from Two Robbery Suspects Top story14 Jun 2022, 07:07 Comments 200 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Breaking news
