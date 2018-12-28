Police Recover Decomposing Body At Clock Tower

In short
Police have since identified the deceased as Sylvia, who has been begging in the streets. Preliminary police findings based on the clothes of the deceased and injuries on her body indicate that she could have been raped before she was strangled.
Police Recover Decomposing Body At Clock Tower28 Dec 2018, 17:35 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire
