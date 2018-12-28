Dear Jeanne
17:36

Police Recover Decomposing Body At Clock Tower

28 Dec 2018, 17:35 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire Dear Jeanne

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Police have since identified the deceased as Sylvia, who has been begging in the streets. Preliminary police findings based on the clothes of the deceased and injuries on her body indicate that she could have been raped before she was strangled.

 

Tagged with: body beggar
Mentioned: luke owoyesigyire central police station kampala central business district of kampala base zone city mortuary mulago

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.