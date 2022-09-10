Police Recovers Govt Grinding Machine Stolen by Pader District Officials

In short
The grinding machine was given to the community by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, through the National Agricultural Advisory Services-NAADS secretariat in August 2019, to assist them in promoting maize value chain development.
Police Recovers Govt Grinding Machine Stolen by Pader District Officials10 Sep 2022, 15:45 Comments 90 Views Northern Crime Agriculture Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.