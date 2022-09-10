Caroline Ayugi
Police Recovers Govt Grinding Machine Stolen by Pader District Officials

10 Sep 2022
The stolen grinding machines now at Pader central Police Station. Photo by Frank Openytho

The grinding machine was given to the community by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, through the National Agricultural Advisory Services-NAADS secretariat in August 2019, to assist them in promoting maize value chain development.

 

