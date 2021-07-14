Wambuzi Reacheal
Police Recovers Missing Prisons Firearm Top story

Iganga, Uganda
The gun of AK-47 series which was recovered in Iganga, courtesy photo.

In short
Abas Faama, the Nakilulwe Village LC I Chairperson, says that he has been receiving complaints from residents about a stranger roaming the village with a firearm to conduct night patrols and extort money from unsuspecting civilians. He stresses that the suspect together with others still at large would also snatch money and handbags from women at gunpoint.

 

