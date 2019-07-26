Police Recovers Second Gun Used in Foiled KCB Robbery

In short
Diana Nandawula, the Kiira Regional Police Publicist says that the second gun was found at a residence in works zone, Nile Crescent road in Jinja town. It is suspected that the gun was abandoned by one of the guards, who plotted the robbery.
Police Recovers Second Gun Used in Foiled KCB Robbery26 Jul 2019, 11:15 Comments 175 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Tagged with: bank branch district guard gun home investigation job police custody regional police residence village
Mentioned: Bernard Otikoi Diana Nandawula Jinja Jinja CPS Kenya Commercial Bank Nile Crescent Patrick Mbulauna Security Company Willy Namutondo
