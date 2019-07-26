Wambuzi Reacheal
Police Recovers Second Gun Used in Foiled KCB Robbery

26 Jul 2019, 11:15 Comments 175 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Police detectives sourround KCB, Jinja branch on Wednesday night, file photo.

Diana Nandawula, the Kiira Regional Police Publicist says that the second gun was found at a residence in works zone, Nile Crescent road in Jinja town. It is suspected that the gun was abandoned by one of the guards, who plotted the robbery.

 

