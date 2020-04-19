Kukunda Judith
15:00

Police Recovers Stolen Vehicle Number Plates

19 Apr 2020, 14:51 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Interview
Some of the Number Plates Recovered from the Suspects who are on run. Uganda Police Force

Some of the Number Plates Recovered from the Suspects who are on run.

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the number plates were recovered from Kajjansi along Entebbe Road by police officers on patrol.

 

Tagged with: Kajjansi Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango Number Plate Thieves Number Plate thieves in Uganda Patrick Onyango thieves

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.