Police Recovers Three Guns in Jinja City

The guns were recovered from Buwekula Ward, in Northern Division following a series of joint operations led by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI, flying squad, and crime intelligence officers attached to Kiira region territorial policing area.
Police officers display exhibits before the press at the Kiira regional police headquarters on Wednesday.
