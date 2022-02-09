Wambuzi Reacheal
17:53

Police Recovers Three Guns in Jinja City

9 Feb 2022, 17:48 Comments 187 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Police officers display exhibits before the press at the Kiira regional police headquarters on Wednesday.

Police officers display exhibits before the press at the Kiira regional police headquarters on Wednesday.

In short
The guns were recovered from Buwekula Ward, in Northern Division following a series of joint operations led by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI, flying squad, and crime intelligence officers attached to Kiira region territorial policing area.

 

Tagged with: area city classified information gun intelligence investigation region regional police robbery
Mentioned: Jinja John Nabinoli Kiira Nalufenya police station police spokesperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.