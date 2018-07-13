Police Recovers USD 250,000 Stolen from Metropolitan Forex Bureau

In short
The recovered money had been hidden at the home of a relative of Joy Katenta, an employee who had been entrusted with USD 500,000 1.8billion Shillings, that was due to be deposited in Bank of Africa.
Police Recovers USD 250,000 Stolen from Metropolitan Forex Bureau13 Jul 2018, 08:00 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Joy Katenta the prime suspect in the theft of USD 500,000 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
