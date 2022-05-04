Police Refutes Claims of Gunfire Exchange in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement

In short
On Monday night reports emerged that some strangers had invaded Kasonga trading center that is situated within the Kyangwali refugee settlement area and that the strangers engaged police in gunfire exchange.
Police Refutes Claims of Gunfire Exchange in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement4 May 2022, 13:09 Comments 100 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Refugees at Kyangwali refugee settlement area in Kikuube district. Five of the refugees have been arrested for causing commotion during premier league match on Monday night.Photo by Emmanuel Okello..
In short
Tagged with: Kyangwali Refugee settlement area gunfire exchange police strangers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.