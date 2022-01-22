Emmy Daniel Ojara
Police Releases Greater Atiak Sub County Chairpersons

22 Jan 2022, 14:59 Comments 56 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Environment Updates
Samuel Akera, the Attiak Sub County LC3 Chaiperson looks at a burning heap of logs.

In short
The chairpersons include Kenneth Okot of Atiak Town Council, Samuel AKera of Atiak Sub County, and Peter Lukwiya of Opara Sub County. They were arrested by the police on Friday on allegations of arson and malicious damage, following an operation they conducted against illegal charcoal dealers in the area.

 

