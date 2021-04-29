In short
A report from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services shows that the fire was an act of arson. According to Owoyesigyire, their investigations show that the fire started from a dormitory window where there is no electricity connection.
Police Report Cites Arson in Budo Dormitory Fire
