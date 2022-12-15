Brian Luwaga
17:12

Police Rescue 35 Children Studying Islam in Illegal 'School' Top story

15 Dec 2022, 17:01 Comments 213 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Policemen and Probation Officers with some of the children after they transfered them to Luwero Reception Center

Policemen and Probation Officers with some of the children after they transfered them to Luwero Reception Center

In short
The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Patrick Lule explains that they got intelligence reports about learners attending religious studies in an illegal school.

 

Tagged with: islamic teachings
Mentioned: Luweero Child Reception Centre Luwero Central Police Station Savannah Regional Police

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.