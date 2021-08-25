Police Rescues 13-Year Old from Marriage

In short
The teen was rescued in an operation carried out in Budhumbuli cell, Bugembe where the couple was renting for the past year. The operation followed a tipoff from neighbours who accused the young couple of abusing drugs, engaging in endless fights and being unruly.
Police Rescues 13-Year Old from Marriage25 Aug 2021, 19:27 Comments 125 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Linda Tumwebaze Police authorities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.