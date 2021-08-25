Wambuzi Reacheal
19:31

Police Rescues 13-Year Old from Marriage

25 Aug 2021, 19:27 Comments 125 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Police officers sorround the house to rescue the juvenile.

Police officers sorround the house to rescue the juvenile.

In short
The teen was rescued in an operation carried out in Budhumbuli cell, Bugembe where the couple was renting for the past year. The operation followed a tipoff from neighbours who accused the young couple of abusing drugs, engaging in endless fights and being unruly.

 

Tagged with: abuse area battle drug fight resident school wedding
Mentioned: Linda Tumwebaze Police authorities

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.