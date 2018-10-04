Wambuzi Reacheal
Police Rescue Court Bailiff from Angry Vendors

Musa Wamala being escorted by plain clothed police officers outside the market. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Lukoya explains that in June this year, Wamala together with Hamza Mobonga who came masquerading as the Jinja District Police Commander and unidentified police officer picked up his son, Reagan Lubaale claiming he was wanted in Entebbe Chief Magistrates court.

 

