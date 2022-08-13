Wambuzi Reacheal
Police Rescues Fake Magicians from Mob in Bugweri

13 Aug 2022, 17:30 Comments 92 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Prior to the mob action against them, the suspects led by Tony Mukasa handed over purported magic sticks to three residents with promises of making miracle money under the palm of their hands. They then claimed the sticks had dissolved into their victims' bodies and could cause death.

 

