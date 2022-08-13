In short
Prior to the mob action against them, the suspects led by Tony Mukasa handed over purported magic sticks to three residents with promises of making miracle money under the palm of their hands. They then claimed the sticks had dissolved into their victims' bodies and could cause death.
Police Rescues Fake Magicians from Mob in Bugweri
13 Aug 2022
Bugweri, Uganda
In short
Mentioned: Bugweri Busesa Busoga East Charles Kasango Diana Nandawula Robina Namususwa Tony Mukasa police spokesperson
