Police Rescues Man Buried by Soil at Construction Site in Kampala

“At plot 5 Nasser Road on Roko Construction Site, weak soil collapsed on workers injuring one Menzo Sendo a male adult of 30 years. Police responded and victim rushed to Mulago Hospital. The scene was visited by police,” Owoyesigyire said.
Police Rescues Man Buried by Soil at Construction Site in Kampala12 May 2020
