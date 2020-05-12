Kato Joseph
17:51

Police Rescues Man Buried by Soil at Construction Site in Kampala

12 May 2020, 17:49 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
“At plot 5 Nasser Road on Roko Construction Site, weak soil collapsed on workers injuring one Menzo Sendo a male adult of 30 years. Police responded and victim rushed to Mulago Hospital. The scene was visited by police,” Owoyesigyire said.

 

