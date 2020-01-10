Police Rescues Ugandan Kidnapped in South Sudan

In short
Information obtained by police indicate that Issa Likambo Aziz illegally entered South Sudan capital, Juba on January 6th through Elegu international border post to smuggle cigarettes and was kidnapped by unknown assailants who detained for three days.
Police Rescues Ugandan Kidnapped in South Sudan10 Jan 2020, 18:17 Comments 214 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Crime Security East Africa Report
In short
Tagged with: Elegu international border post Rahima Ariye Smuggling Cigarettes kidnap of a Ugandan national ransom of 50,000 South Sudanese Pound unconditional release
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.