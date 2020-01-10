Dominic Ochola
18:21

Police Rescues Ugandan Kidnapped in South Sudan

10 Jan 2020, 18:17 Comments 214 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Crime Security East Africa Report
The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema - Photo by Dominic Ochola

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Information obtained by police indicate that Issa Likambo Aziz illegally entered South Sudan capital, Juba on January 6th through Elegu international border post to smuggle cigarettes and was kidnapped by unknown assailants who detained for three days.

 

Tagged with: Elegu international border post Rahima Ariye Smuggling Cigarettes kidnap of a Ugandan national ransom of 50,000 South Sudanese Pound unconditional release
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Elegu Police Station South Sudan capital Juba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.