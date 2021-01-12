Alex Otto
Police Resorts to Arresting Pro-Kyagulanyi Online Broadcasters

12 Jan 2021, 19:26 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Media 2021 Elections Updates
The YouTube broadcasters attending Bobi Wines Presser

The Director of Operations Uganda Police Force, Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP Edward Ochom recently told journalists at a press briefing that 17 of the pro- Kyagulanyi broadcasters were picked up broadcasting live while wearing press jackets.

 

