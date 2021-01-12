Police Resorts to Arresting Pro-Kyagulanyi Online Broadcasters

In short
The Director of Operations Uganda Police Force, Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP Edward Ochom recently told journalists at a press briefing that 17 of the pro- Kyagulanyi broadcasters were picked up broadcasting live while wearing press jackets.
Police Resorts to Arresting Pro-Kyagulanyi Online Broadcasters12 Jan 2021, 19:26 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Media 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Google Inc Pro-Bobi Wine Channels YouTube Channels YouTubers broadcasting
Mentioned: Google Inc Kyagulanyi Robert facebook
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.