In short
On Friday, the Director of Human Resource Development at UPF, Godfrey Goloba passed out 170 District Police Commanders- DPCs drawn from across the country after undergoing a refresher three months course at Olilim Counter-Terrorism Police Training School in Katakwi District.
Police Retools Commanders to Redeem Image Top story4 Sep 2021, 10:06 Comments 114 Views Katakwi, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: AIGP Edward Ochom DPCs refresher course Olilim Training School Police Counter Terrorism School, Olilim Police Training
Mentioned: Katakwi District The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.