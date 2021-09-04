Edward Eninu
10:11

Police Retools Commanders to Redeem Image Top story

4 Sep 2021, 10:06 Comments 114 Views Katakwi, Uganda Security Updates
DPCs showcase their shooting skills at Olilim PTS.

DPCs showcase their shooting skills at Olilim PTS.

In short
On Friday, the Director of Human Resource Development at UPF, Godfrey Goloba passed out 170 District Police Commanders- DPCs drawn from across the country after undergoing a refresher three months course at Olilim Counter-Terrorism Police Training School in Katakwi District.

 

Tagged with: AIGP Edward Ochom DPCs refresher course Olilim Training School Police Counter Terrorism School, Olilim Police Training
Mentioned: Katakwi District The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.