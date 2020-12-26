Kimbowa Ivan
Police Retrieve Body of Teenager Drowned During Christmas Night Celebration

Revelers swimming at Summer gardens located at Wantoni Mukono on Christmas day. Courtsey photo.

The teenager is identified as Irene Nakibuuka, 16, a resident at Ssaza Mukono Municipality. According to family members, the deceased together with her younger siblings went to attend a Christmas festival that was organized at the gardens.

 

