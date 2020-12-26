Police Retrieve Body of Teenager Drowned During Christmas Night Celebration

In short
The teenager is identified as Irene Nakibuuka, 16, a resident at Ssaza Mukono Municipality. According to family members, the deceased together with her younger siblings went to attend a Christmas festival that was organized at the gardens.
Police Retrieve Body of Teenager Drowned During Christmas Night Celebration26 Dec 2020, 18:28 Comments 193 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Crime Religion Report
