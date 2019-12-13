Kinene Edison
Police SACCO Audit Fails to Trace Financial Records of Six Years

13 Dec 2019
AIGP Moses Balimwoyo and MInister Fredrick Ngobi arrive at the Meeting

Dickens Turyahabwe, of Dickson Associate certified Accountants, who carried out the Audit said that the missing of the financial records had caused a difference in the accounts worth Shs, 867m that was treated as an expense causing a 79% decline in profit after Tax.

 

