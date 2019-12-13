Police SACCO Audit Fails to Trace Financial Records of Six Years

In short
Dickens Turyahabwe, of Dickson Associate certified Accountants, who carried out the Audit said that the missing of the financial records had caused a difference in the accounts worth Shs, 867m that was treated as an expense causing a 79% decline in profit after Tax.
Police SACCO Audit Fails to Trace Financial Records of Six Years13 Dec 2019, 18:36 Comments 135 Views Business and finance Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Accountability Auditor General Police SACCO Exodus
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.