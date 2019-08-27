In short
“Babirye didn’t even cry. She simply collapsed on the ground. Her motionless body seemed not to bother Kikobye at all,” he said. Babalanda explains that Kikobye has a history of mental instability, which prompts to do strange things.
Police Save Killer Mother from Irate Mob
27 Aug 2019
Luuka District, Uganda
