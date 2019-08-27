Wambuzi Reacheal
15:58

Police Save Killer Mother from Irate Mob Top story

27 Aug 2019, 15:55 Comments 114 Views Luuka District, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Residents gather outside Babalanda's house in Luuka district.

Residents gather outside Babalanda's house in Luuka district.

In short
“Babirye didn’t even cry. She simply collapsed on the ground. Her motionless body seemed not to bother Kikobye at all,” he said. Babalanda explains that Kikobye has a history of mental instability, which prompts to do strange things.

 

Tagged with: IV baby body county custody deceased disaster health center home husband justice leader local police mental illness mob police stick
Mentioned: Bukanga Christine Babirye Kikobye Mustafa Babalanda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.