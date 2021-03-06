Kimbowa Ivan
12:22

Police seal off Construction Site on Contested Land in Mukono Central Town

6 Mar 2021, 12:21 Comments 176 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Business and finance Court Editorial
Ignatius Kiyaga showing documents stopping developments on his land.

Ignatius Kiyaga showing documents stopping developments on his land.

In short
“Ensure that all parties involved are served with the copy of the said order. Take note, that no execution shall take place until further orders of court” Mutungi notes in the letter addressed to Mukono Division Police Commander Abubakar Musiho.

 

Tagged with: Police seal off Construction Site on Contested Land in Mukono Central Town
Mentioned: Construction site

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.