The suspect is Muhammad Wamala who operates in Kayunga district. During the search, police exhumed several fetishes include animal parts, human hair among other unidentified items buried in several spots in the suspects house and shrine.
Police Searches Home of Kayunga Ritual Murder Suspect Top story14 Aug 2018, 22:03 Comments 117 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Updates
Security operatives at Wamala's home in Ganda
